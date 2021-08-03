BioPassport Token Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $541,957.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00058612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00795879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00095019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041455 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

