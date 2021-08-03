Bioventus (BVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bioventus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BVS stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $841.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20.

A number of research firms have commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

