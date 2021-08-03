Bioventus Inc.’s (NYSE:BVS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 10th

Bioventus’ (NYSE:BVS) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. Bioventus had issued 8,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $104,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of Bioventus’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE BVS opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $841.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.96.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

