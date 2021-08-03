BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTAI stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

