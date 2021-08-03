Birdchain (BIRD) Price Up 67.2% This Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 121.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $739,138.65 and approximately $131,781.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.21 or 0.00809420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00094890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042378 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

