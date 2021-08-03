Bismuth (BIS) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $56.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005832 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,824,089 coins and its circulating supply is 21,725,787 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

