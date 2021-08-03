Bismuth Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 81.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $486.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005559 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,830,373 coins and its circulating supply is 21,731,666 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

