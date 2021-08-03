Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 116% against the U.S. dollar. Bit-Z Token has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.63 or 0.00812424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00094980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042360 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

