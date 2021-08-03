BitBall (BTB) Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BitBall has a market cap of $3.59 million and $1.23 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,415.62 or 1.00149128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00070983 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.