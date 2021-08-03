Bitcloud Market Cap Hits $409,419.93 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $409,419.93 and approximately $67.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,004.24 or 1.00027740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.01042316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.75 or 0.00341517 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,147,702 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

