bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $661,929.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00100279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00139062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.35 or 0.99914189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.00840810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

