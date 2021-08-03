BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $353.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $29,438.98 and $353.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00599732 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

