Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0607 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $78.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

