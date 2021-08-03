Bitcoin Classic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $287.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $109,741.74 and approximately $287.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00018478 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

