Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.79 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005420 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $386.10 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

