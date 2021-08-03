Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Tops $939.25 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $53.63 or 0.00139810 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $939.25 million and $133.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00296946 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00148900 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 68% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

