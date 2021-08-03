Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Volume Tops $7.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $84,027.07 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.