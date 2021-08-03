Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $6.54 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $438.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.93 or 0.00301722 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00139590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00153941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

