Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $139.48 or 0.00364377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $308.39 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,278.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.09 or 0.01408327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00143321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,804,739 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

