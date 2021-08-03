Bitcoinus Price Down 0% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.54 and $387.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.80 or 0.99797465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00031792 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00071612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011166 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

