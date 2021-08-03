BitCore Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $774,027.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,216.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.83 or 0.06517644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.03 or 0.01399991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.71 or 0.00362969 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00128644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.09 or 0.00596838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00371053 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.53 or 0.00297070 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

