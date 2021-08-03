Bitgear (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $813,811.61 and $31,507.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

