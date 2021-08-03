Bithao (BHAO) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Bithao has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . Bithao’s official message board is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

