Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $0.22

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Bithao has a market cap of $12.06 million and $3.63 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bithao alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.