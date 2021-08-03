BitMart Token (BMX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. BitMart Token has a market cap of $33.54 million and $7.07 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.04 or 0.00810449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041898 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

