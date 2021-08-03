BitSend (BSD) Market Cap Reaches $95,562.82

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BitSend has a total market cap of $95,562.82 and $44.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.00409891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002843 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.47 or 0.01046634 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000238 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,504,525 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.