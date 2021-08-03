BitTube (TUBE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,197.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $3,197.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.00598868 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 317,295,362 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

