Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $87,183.07

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $87,183.07 and approximately $194.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00362895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

