Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $117,054.71 and $193.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00358148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.