BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.74. 386,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.24 million, a P/E ratio of -39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.29.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

