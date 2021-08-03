Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 418,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

