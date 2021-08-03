Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.07. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.
Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 418,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.
In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
