Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

