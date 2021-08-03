Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.89. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. 418,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Several analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

