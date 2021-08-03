Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.93. 418,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.