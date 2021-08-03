BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.75

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 1419998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.88.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.72.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.