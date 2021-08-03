BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,015. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

