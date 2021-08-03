BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 47,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,485. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

