BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

