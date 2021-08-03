BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

