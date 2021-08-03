BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 30th total of 318,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 18,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 242,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

