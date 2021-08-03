BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

TCPC opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.