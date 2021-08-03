BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given New $14.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $811.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.70. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.