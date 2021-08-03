BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $618.19

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 618.19 ($8.08) and traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.07). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 621 ($8.11), with a volume of 166,264 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81) per share, with a total value of £14,828 ($19,372.88).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

