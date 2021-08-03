Blank Wallet Market Capitalization Achieves $9.66 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $215,686.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00100647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00141400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.49 or 0.99779698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.83 or 0.00845070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.