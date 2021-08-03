Blocery Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Blocery has a market cap of $6.17 million and $1.52 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blocery has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.39 or 0.00801343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00093590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042073 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,205,556 coins. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

