BlockMesh (BMH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. BlockMesh has a total market capitalization of $120,181.64 and approximately $901.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockMesh has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

