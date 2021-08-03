Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $528,380.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

