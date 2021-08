Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomberry Resorts (OTC:BLBRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Bloomberry Resorts

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in developing tourist facilities, casino entertainment, and hotel and amusement-themed projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Philippines and Korea. The company was founded on May 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Paranaque, Philippines.

