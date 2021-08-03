Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 358.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 221,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

