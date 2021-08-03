Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $35,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,037.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 595,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 542,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 445,273 shares during the period.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

